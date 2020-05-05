Aging Smartphones Will Drive A Market Recovery in 2021. These Stocks Will Benefit Most.

Like much of everything else, 2020 will be a lost year for the global smartphone market as consumers make do with the phones they’ve got, and save their money under the dark cloud of coronavirus.

So say analysts at UBS, who believe 2021 holds more promise for one big reason — aging phones. They base that on a smartphone survey conducted in March.

It showed cellphone purchase plans over the next 12 months dropping from 67% a year ago to 62% in China, where the economic impact of the virus was already hitting. Elsewhere, it’s still early days to see how much mobile shopping consumers will be willing to do, says a team of analysts led by David Mulholland.

Mulholland said 2020 will likely see a 14% drop in demand, which he describes as “significant,” but adds that the survey “lends support for our view that demand can snap back quickly in 2021.” He estimates a 12% gain from the rising age of devices creating some pent-up demand.

“While the age of the installed base still rose slightly — we are no longer seeing much increase in the expected pace of replacement — implying in our view that we could see an increase in replacement demand in the market in the next 12-18 months supporting a 2021E recovery,” he said.

As well, 5G launches in the second half of the year may help stabilize overall smartphone volumes, the team noted.

The survey showed purchase intent in China for Apple’s iPhones stabilizing after a multiyear downtrend, and improving in both the U.K. and the U.S. Apple is one of their preferred stocks in the mobile sector, and alongside Samsung, which uses Google’s Android software. Both are names they like even in a low-growth environment.

“Both Apple and Android smartphones supply chain stocks have rallied in recent weeks suggesting a limited impact for the COVID,” noted the analysts. Samsung is also a potential beneficiary of the disruption that Huawei is facing, given the high retention rates for Android phones, said UBS.

The analysts noted Samsung purchase intent is slightly weaker across the U.S. and German while stable in the U.K., but interest in its newer GS20/Flip was better, considering the coronavirus cloud. Still, they added that the flip phone trend may need enthusiasm behind it to take off, they noted.

Other companies they like in the space include Korea’s Samsung SDI, Dialog Semiconductor in the U.K., Taiwan’s Mediatrek and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Murata Manufacturing and Sony in Japan.

