The Aging of America Could Make HCA Healthcare a Long-Term Winner

Shifting demographics in the United States mean that adults retirement age or older will outnumber minors sometime in the coming decade, and this growing population will require massive expenditures on healthcare. The change represents a golden opportunity for investors, who may be able to capitalize on an expected surge in medical care spending in the years to come, though it will primarily reward long-term investors given the prolonged timeline.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) is likely to be a primary beneficiary of this trend thanks to its sizable network of healthcare facilities including hospitals, surgery centers, urgent care locations, and more. Already the company is seeing strong demand and utilization trends, and those taking a longer view of the transformations taking place within the sector may increasingly see HCA as a compelling buy.

A Mixed Earnings Report Masks Fundamental Strengths

HCA's latest earnings report, for Q4 2025, like those for many other healthcare firms, was somewhat mixed. The firm solidly beat analyst expectations for earnings per share (EPS), posting $8.01—an improvement of almost 29%—compared with a forecast of $7.37.

However, its revenue growth of 6.7% year-over-year (YOY) was more modest than expected.

Analysts had forecast quarterly revenue of $19.7 billion, and the company reported revenue shy of that figure by about $158 million.

While it's true that HCA's revenue momentum was slower than predicted—the result of policy headwinds, the expiration of premium tax credits, changes to uninsured rates, and more—HCA's quarterly results do still demonstrate some important underlying strengths for the company.

Namely, the firm reported its 19th consecutive quarter of volume growth, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 11% YOY, with adjusted EBITDA margin also improving by 80 basis points.

Patients are utilizing HCA's facilities at a record rate, with about 47 million patient encounters helping to improve operating cash flow by 20% across all of 2025.

Signs of Potential From HCA's Guidance

One key factor that may appeal to potential HCA investors is the company's latest forward guidance. For 2026, management expects revenue to climb to somewhere between $76.5 billion and $80 billion, and for adjusted EBITDA to reach a range of $15.55 billion to $16.45 billion. Diluted EPS is also expected to come in at a healthy $29.10 to $31.50.

HCA is optimistic about its cash position for 2026, having raised its capital plans to account for as much as $5.5 billion in capital expenditures (CapEx) while also calling for a $10-billion share repurchase program. Current investors are also being rewarded with a freshly raised dividend. An 8.3% increase in the quarterly dividend HCA provides means the latest distribution reached 78 cents, yielding 0.54% and providing an attractive dividend payout ratio of 10.15%.

Helping to drive HCA's rosy guidance is an anticipated continuation of its improvement in admissions figures. The company noted a 2.4% YOY improvement in same-facility admissions for the last quarter, generating an increase in same-facility revenue per equivalent admission of 2.9%. For 2026, HCA management also expects equivalent admissions to continue climbing by 2% to 3%.

The Risks Remaining For HCA

HCA's momentum does not mean the company is without some risks. Executives anticipate an adverse impact to adjusted EBITDA for 2026 of between $600 million and $900 million as a result of changes to health insurance exchanges, for instance. State supplemental payments could also weigh on performance, with the company expecting between $250 million and $450 million in declines to supplemental net benefits for the full year.

However, HCA is proactively seeking to mitigate some of these declines through its $400-million resiliency program. The firm will attempt to build revenue integrity and capacity management while engaging in cost discipline programs through the use of AI and digital investments. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly how effective these measures will be.

Nonetheless, Wall Street is optimistic about HCA's capacity to navigate shifting and challenging external environments. Analysts expect the firm will boost its earnings by more than 12% in the coming year, and about two-thirds of the 25 analysts rating HCA shares have assigned shares a Buy or equivalent. Indeed, so far in 2026, a number of analysts have actually boosted their price targets for HCA or reiterated their bullish ratings.

With nearly 14% in capital appreciation so far in 2026, HCA's near-term upside potential may be limited. However, as the company prepares to take on the anticipated massive uptick in healthcare demand, it could be an excellent long-term investment.

