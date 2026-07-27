Agilysys Q1 Profit Rises, Raises FY27 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported a surge in profit for the first quarter, driven largely by record revenues, reflecting continued growth in subscription revenue. Going forward, the company raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook.

For the first quarter, net income increased to $8.99 million or $0.32 per share from $4.89 million or $0.17 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share, up from $0.33 per share a year ago.

Revenue rose 14.3% to a record $87.7 million from $76.7 million last year. Recurring revenue increased to a record $57.7 million, representing 65.9% of total revenue, while subscription revenue grew 26.1% year over year.

Gross margin improved to 63.5% from 61.7%.

For fiscal year 2027, Agilysys raised its revenue outlook to a range of $368 million to $373 million from its prior forecast of $365 million to $370 million. The company also increased its subscription revenue growth target to at least 32% from at least 30%.

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