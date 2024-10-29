News & Insights

Agilysys price target raised to $145 from $132 at Northland

October 29, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Agilysys (AGYS) to $145 from $132 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following fiscal Q2 earnings that featured a bounce back in PoS bookings, which were up 17% quarter-over-quarter to drive 7% quarter-over-quarter growth in product revenue after two negative sequential growth quarters. The firm is reiterating “top pick status” for Agilysys after its earnings report and FY25 EBITDA margin raise to 18% from 16%.

