Agilysys price target raised to $145 from $125 at Needham

November 15, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Agilysys (AGYS) to $145 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following the firm’s recent meetings with the management, it is confident that Agilysys is still in the early innings of capturing a disproportionate share of the opportunity in casinos, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, etc. as customers transition from legacy systems to modern cloud-native solutions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

