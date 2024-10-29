Agilysys price target raised to $124 from $118 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Agilysys (AGYS) to $124 from $118 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q2 results were “strong”, highlighted by subscription growth of 36.6% fueled by momentum in Property Management Systems segment and, importantly, its organic subscription growth remained above 25%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Going forward, Agilysys expects that property management and professional services will continue to grow faster than subscription growth, the firm added.

