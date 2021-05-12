Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Agilysys is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$3.6m ÷ (US$189m - US$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Agilysys has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Agilysys compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that Agilysys has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 2.7% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line On Agilysys' ROCE

To sum it up, Agilysys is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 383% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Agilysys can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

