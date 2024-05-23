News & Insights

Agilysys, Inc. Under the Microscope: Navigating High-Stakes Implementation Risks and Financial Implications

May 23, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Agilysys, Inc. faces substantial business risk during the resource-intensive implementation of its software solutions, where any shortcomings could significantly impact the company. The inability to swiftly upscale implementation teams for complex projects may lead to costly delays, while customer-specific IT infrastructure issues and potential non-compliance with recommended measures heighten the risk of unstable or failed implementations. Such challenges can lead to unexpected expenses for clients, tarnish Agilysys’s reputation, and adversely affect its financial outcomes through contract alterations or litigations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on AGYS stock based on 3 Buys.

