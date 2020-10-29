Agilysys, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.1% to close at US$26.95 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$34m were what the analysts expected, Agilysys surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.22 per share, an impressive 450% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Agilysys after the latest results. NasdaqGS:AGYS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering Agilysys is for revenues of US$139.0m in 2021, implying a measurable 4.7% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$142.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.11 in 2021. The analysts have made an abrupt about-face on Agilysys, administering a small dip in to revenue forecasts and slashing the earnings outlook from a profit to loss.

The analysts lifted their price target 9.2% to US$31.67, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Agilysys at US$33.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 4.7%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Agilysys' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Agilysys dropped from profits to a loss next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Agilysys going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Agilysys (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

