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Agilysys Inc Announces Increase In Q1 Income

July 27, 2026 — 07:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Agilysys Inc (AGYS) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.992 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $4.890 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilysys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.995 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $87.677 million from $76.675 million last year.

Agilysys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.992 Mln. vs. $4.890 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $87.677 Mln vs. $76.675 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 368 M To $ 372 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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