Agilysys (FRA:PS3) Price Target Increased by 6.27% to 87.20

The average one-year price target for Agilysys (FRA:PS3) has been revised to 87.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.27% from the prior estimate of 82.06 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.10 to a high of 95.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.42% from the latest reported closing price of 63.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilysys. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PS3 is 0.32%, a decrease of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 29,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 3,796K shares representing 15.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,395K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PS3 by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,141K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PS3 by 11.78% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,053K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PS3 by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 873K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PS3 by 19.49% over the last quarter.

