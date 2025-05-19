AGILYSYS Earnings Results: $AGYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGILYSYS ($AGYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $74,270,000, beating estimates of $72,853,296 by $1,416,704.

AGILYSYS Insider Trading Activity

AGILYSYS insiders have traded $AGYS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

2012 DESCENDANTS TRUST, DAVID N. SMITH, TRUSTEE KAUFMAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,692 shares for an estimated $13,891,525 .

. JOHN MUTCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,250 shares for an estimated $281,167 .

. WILLIAM DAVID III WOOD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $250,598

CHRIS J ROBERTSON (Controller) sold 729 shares for an estimated $97,693

AGILYSYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of AGILYSYS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AGILYSYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGYS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

AGILYSYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGYS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AGYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $120.0 on 01/22/2025

