Agilysys Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGYS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.77, changing hands as low as $62.00 per share. Agilysys Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGYS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.845 per share, with $88.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.89.

