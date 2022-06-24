Agilysys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AGYS

In trading on Friday, shares of Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.05, changing hands as high as $43.56 per share. Agilysys Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGYS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.49 per share, with $59.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.