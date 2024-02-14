Agilysys Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 867,729 Shares For Gross Proceeds Of $72.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary offering of 867,729 shares of its common stock by certain investment funds managed by MAK Capital, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of $72.7 million.

Agilysys said it is not selling any shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the offered shares by the selling stockholders. The Offering is expected to close on February 20, 2024.

AGYS closed Wednesday regular trading at $89.67 up $1.79 or 2.04%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $4.66 or 5.20%.

