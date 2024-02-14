News & Insights

Markets
AGYS

Agilysys Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 867,729 Shares For Gross Proceeds Of $72.7 Mln

February 14, 2024 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary offering of 867,729 shares of its common stock by certain investment funds managed by MAK Capital, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of $72.7 million.

Agilysys said it is not selling any shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the offered shares by the selling stockholders. The Offering is expected to close on February 20, 2024.

AGYS closed Wednesday regular trading at $89.67 up $1.79 or 2.04%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $4.66 or 5.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.