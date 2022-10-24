Agilysys (AGYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Agilysys AGYS is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $44.7 million, indicating growth of 17.97% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 18 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating flat earnings year over year.



Agilysys’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.51%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Agilysys, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agilysys, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

Factors to Watch

The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to benefit from steady demand for cloud-native products and supporting software modules, an end-to-end array of software solutions and world-class customer service.



The company has expertise in enterprise architecture and has high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, as well as business continuity, which are expected to have boosted top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Sales from the managed food services division, especially within the higher education and healthcare areas of managed food services, are recovering and improving well, and have been a key growth driver.



Customer retention has been at an excellent level, which is one of the contributing factors in increasing the pace of recurring revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AGYS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Agilysys has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Equinor EQNR, Kimbell Royalty KRP and Murphy USA MUSA have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Equinor has an Earnings ESP of +25.07% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is anticipated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. Equinor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQNR’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating a 109.4% surge from the year-ago quarter’s 85 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $57.68 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 147.9%.



Kimbell Royalty has an Earnings ESP of +21.88% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is slated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. Kimbell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the preceding four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average surprise being 34.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimbell’s third-quarter earnings stands at 32 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 700%. KRP is estimated to report revenues of $67.8 million, which suggests a surge of 113.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Murphy USA has an Earnings ESP of +12.68% and carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. Murphy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 49%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $7.82 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 96.5%. MUSA’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 29.7% year over year to $5.96 billion.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kimbell Royalty (KRP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.