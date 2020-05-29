Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agilysys (AGYS) closed the most recent trading day at $19.23, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.29%.

AGYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, down 185.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.20 million, down 31.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $139.09 million. These totals would mark changes of +66.67% and -13.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGYS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.89% lower within the past month. AGYS is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

