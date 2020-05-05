Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agilysys (AGYS) closed the most recent trading day at $18.23, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors had gained 11.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 17.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 14.3%.

AGYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGYS is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.28 million, up 9.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGYS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 114.29% lower within the past month. AGYS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

