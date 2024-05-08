Agilysys (AGYS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilysys (AGYS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $61.84 million, exhibiting an increase of 16.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agilysys metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance' will reach $36.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Professional services' will reach $13.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Products' to reach $11.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Agilysys here>>>



Agilysys shares have witnessed a change of -4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AGYS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

