Agilysys (AGYS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Agilysys (AGYS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $71.28 million, increasing 14.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agilysys metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Products' stands at $10.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance' should arrive at $45.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Professional services' will likely reach $15.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Agilysys here>>>



Shares of Agilysys have demonstrated returns of +23.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AGYS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.