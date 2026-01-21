Agilysys (AGYS) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Agilysys (AGYS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $78.94 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agilysys metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Products' at $10.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance' to come in at $51.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Professional services' will reach $17.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.5% year over year.

Shares of Agilysys have experienced a change of -12.1% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AGYS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

