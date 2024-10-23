Agilysys (AGYS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilysys (AGYS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $66.66 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Agilysys metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Products' should arrive at $10.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance' stands at $39.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Professional services' of $16.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Agilysys here>>>



Over the past month, Agilysys shares have recorded returns of +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AGYS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.