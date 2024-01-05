Agilon Health Says CFO Tim Bensley Intends To Retire In 2024

(RTTNews) - Health care company agilon health, Inc. (AGL) announced Friday that Timothy Bensley has informed his intent to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during 2024, which agilon expects to take place within the next nine months.

The search for a new CFO has been initiated, and Bensley has agreed to remain as CFO through this process and serve in a consulting role through the transition.

