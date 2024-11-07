Agilon Health Reports Revenue Rise Despite Net Loss

An update from Agilon Health ( (AGL) ) is now available.

agilon health reported a significant increase in Medicare Advantage membership by 37% to 525,000, driving a 28% rise in revenue to $1.45 billion for Q3 2024. However, challenges with risk adjustments, higher medical expenses, and unprofitable partnerships led to a net loss of $118 million. The company is taking steps to exit unprofitable partnerships and improve its platform’s long-term viability.

