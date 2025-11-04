Agilon Health Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of $110.2 million or $0.27 per share, compared to $117.6 million or $0.29 per share last year.

Total revenues for the third quarter were $1.44 billion, down 1% compared to $1.45 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Revenue reflects membership growth in new markets and same geography growth, more than offset by the impact from market exits as well as the aforementioned reduction to risk adjustment revenue contribution.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenues of $5.81 billion to $5.83 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.