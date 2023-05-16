News & Insights

Agilon Health Prices 86.8 Mln Public Offering Of Shares At $21.50/shr

May 16, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - agilon health, inc. (AGL) Tuesday priced its previously announced secondary public offering of 86,884,353 shares at $21.50 per share.

The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,726,955 agilon shares. This reflects an upsizing of the previously announced offering of 70 million shares and 10.5 million option shares granted to the underwriters, the company said in a statement.

agilon health will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on May 18.

Additionally, agilon has agreed to purchase 9,614,806 of the 86,884,353 shares from the underwriters.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

