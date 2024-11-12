Agilon Health price target lowered to $2 from $7 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Agilon Health (AGL) to $2 from $7 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Agilon has traded down 23% since the Q3 report and the firm expects it to remain depressed until it proves it can expand medical margin and accurately project medical expenses after the company’s profitability guidance was lowered significantly.

