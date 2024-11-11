Agilon Health price target lowered to $2 from $6 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Agilon Health (AGL) to $2 from $6 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following Q3 results and believes intermediate liquidity concerns are now a potential risk as is additional physician partner attrition.

