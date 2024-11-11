Agilon Health price target lowered to $2 from $5 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Agilon Health (AGL) to $2 from $5 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results underscore the lack of visibility into real-time trends and limited ability to take control of negative developments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

