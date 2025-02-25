Agilon Health Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - agilon health inc. (AGL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$106.43 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$167.14 million, or -$0.41 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.1% to $1.522 billion from $1.056 billion last year.

agilon health inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$106.43 Mln. vs. -$167.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.522 Bln vs. $1.056 Bln last year.

