Agilon Health Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - agilon health inc. (AGL) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$30.7 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$16.8 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.7% to $1.483 billion from $1.069 billion last year.

agilon health inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$30.7 Mln. vs. -$16.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.07 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.483 Bln vs. $1.069 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.465-$1.475 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $6.01-$6.04 Bln

