Agilon Health Gains 4%

(RTTNews) - agilon health, inc. (AGL) shares are up more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade, reaching year-to-date high. There were no corporate announcements on the day support the stock movement. The company is expected to report quarterly results on August 4.

Currently, shares are at $27.71, up 4.71 percent from the previous close of $26.46 on a volume of 2,178,825.

