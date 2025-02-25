AGILON HEALTH Earnings Results: $AGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGILON HEALTH ($AGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.23 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,522,490,000, missing estimates of $1,531,341,345 by $-8,851,345.

AGILON HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

AGILON HEALTH insiders have traded $AGL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN WILLIAM WULF purchased 45,000 shares for an estimated $98,145

STEVEN SELL (CEO & President) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $67,188

KAREN MCLOUGHLIN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $55,084

SILVANA BATTAGLIA purchased 25,062 shares for an estimated $50,269

DIANA MCKENZIE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $44,962 and 0 sales.

AGILON HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of AGILON HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

