AGILON HEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $AGL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AGILON HEALTH ($AGL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,531,341,345 and earnings of -$0.23 per share.
AGILON HEALTH Insider Trading Activity
AGILON HEALTH insiders have traded $AGL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN WILLIAM WULF purchased 45,000 shares for an estimated $98,145
- STEVEN SELL (CEO & President) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $67,188
- KAREN MCLOUGHLIN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $55,084
- SILVANA BATTAGLIA purchased 25,062 shares for an estimated $50,269
- DIANA MCKENZIE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $44,962 and 0 sales.
AGILON HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of AGILON HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 21,019,525 shares (-74.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,937,097
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 9,346,295 shares (+72.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,757,960
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,706,357 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,942,078
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,842,722 shares (+135.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,401,171
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP removed 2,519,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,901,304
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,059,773 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,913,568
- ALGERT GLOBAL LLC added 1,924,157 shares (+1042.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,655,898
