Agilon Health downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citi

Citi downgraded Agilon Health (AGL) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $2.50, down from $7, ahead of the Q3 earnings report. The company’s Medicare Advantage headwinds are unlikely to abate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the next year is sure to be very difficult for Agilon with continued Medicare Advantage utilization pressure and significant plan disruption. Citi continues to see elevated cost trend which will likely lead to a miss and guide down on medical margin this quarter.

