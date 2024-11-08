Agilon Health downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair

William Blair analyst Ryan Daniels last night downgraded Agilon Health (AGL) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The company reported Q3 results that were largely in line with expectations on sales but well below on the adjusted EBITDA line and management also reduced 2024 profit expectations to account for negative prior-period developments and higher current year cost trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees limited investor enthusiasm in the near term driven by elevated medical costs, which should prove transitory, and a lack of visibility on a turnaround.

