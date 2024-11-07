Agilon Health cuts FY24 adjusted EBITDA to ($155M)-($135M) from ($60M)-($15)

16:18 EST Agilon Health (AGL) cuts FY24 adjusted EBITDA to (155M)-(135M) from (60M)-(15)
