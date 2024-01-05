News & Insights

Markets
AGL

Agilon Health Cuts Annual Revenue Outlook Below View On Higher Costs, Initiates 2024 Guidance

January 05, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) Friday revised down its full-year guidance to reflect higher medical and non-medical costs. In addition, the company has initiated 2024 outlook.

For the full year, excluding items, the firm now projects EBITDA loss of $69 million to $55 million against its previous expectation for EBITDA of $6 million to $18 million.

Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $4.295 billion to $4.305 billion, lower than the previous outlook of $4.310 billion to $4.320 billion.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to register revenue of $4.53 billion, for the year.

For the full-year 2024, Agilon expects to post adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $60 million.

Revenue is projected to be in the range of $6.350 billion to $6.420 billion, higher than analysts' estimate of $5.98 billion.

AGL was trading up by 1.90 percent at $12.31 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.