Agilon Health Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split For NYSE Compliance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL), a healthcare services provider for seniors through primary care physicians, announced that it will implement a reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-25 to comply with the NYSE minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Following the news, AGL is down 7.73% at $0.55.

The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on March 30, 2026, at approximately 5:01 p.m. Eastern Time.

Agilon's shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE as of the open of trading on March 31, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol "AGL". The new CUSIP number for Agilon's common stock will be 00857U 206.

On March 17, 2026, shareholders approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-5 to 1-for-25, with discretion given to the board; the board later approved the 1-for-25 split ratio.

As per the reverse stock split, every 25 Agilon shares will be combined into 1, leaving approximately 16.61 million shares outstanding after the split, according to the firm.

Agilon's transfer agent, Computershare Inc., will serve as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split.

AGL has traded between $0.33 and $6.08 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $0.59, down 3.89%

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