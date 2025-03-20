Is Agilon Health (AGL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilon Health (AGL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Agilon Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1012 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agilon Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGL's full-year earnings has moved 21.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AGL has returned 131.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Agilon Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA). The stock has returned 26.1% year-to-date.

For Paragon 28, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agilon Health belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.6% so far this year, so AGL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Paragon 28, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 84-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved -3.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Agilon Health and Paragon 28, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.