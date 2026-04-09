agilon health (AGL) Price Target Increased by 2,183.69% to 21.99

The average one-year price target for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) has been revised to $21.99 / share. This is an increase of 2,183.69% from the prior estimate of $0.96 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from the latest reported closing price of $18.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 47.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.08%, an increase of 29.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.59% to 371,249K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 100,000K shares representing 602.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 38,140K shares representing 229.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,424K shares , representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 28.15% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 20,311K shares representing 122.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,994K shares , representing an increase of 50.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 20,055K shares representing 120.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,771K shares , representing an increase of 66.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 99.57% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 10,212K shares representing 61.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 93.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 582.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.