agilon health (AGL) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 1.07

The average one-year price target for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) has been revised to $1.07 / share. This is a decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $1.43 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.25 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.97% from the latest reported closing price of $0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.12%, an increase of 57.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.42% to 461,852K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 100,000K shares representing 24.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 34,424K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 26,800K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,910K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 49.56% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,221K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,863K shares , representing a decrease of 152.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 81.60% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 11,428K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares , representing an increase of 83.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 135.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.