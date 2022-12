(RTTNews) - Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) are rising more than 12% Monday morning at $19.65.

There is no company-specific news that could propel the stock up.

Agiliti provides healthcare technology management and service solutions.

AGTI has traded in the range of $14.15-$23.65 in the last 1 year.

