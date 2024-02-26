Agiliti Enters Merger Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which an affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., the company's majority shareholder, will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The Agiliti Board approved the transaction.

Upon completion, Agiliti will become a private company and will no longer be publicly listed or traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Agiliti are up 29% in pre-market trade on Monday.

