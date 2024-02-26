News & Insights

Markets
AGTI

Agiliti Enters Merger Agreement - Quick Facts

February 26, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which an affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., the company's majority shareholder, will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The Agiliti Board approved the transaction.

Upon completion, Agiliti will become a private company and will no longer be publicly listed or traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Agiliti are up 29% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.