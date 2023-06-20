Agiliti Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGTI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.84, changing hands as low as $16.21 per share. Agiliti Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.1505 per share, with $22.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.57.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher
STWO shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of NCIT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.