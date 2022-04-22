Agiliti Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGTI

In trading on Friday, shares of Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.43, changing hands as low as $20.00 per share. Agiliti Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.56 per share, with $26.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.16.

