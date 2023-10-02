News & Insights

Agiliti Appoints Tom Leonard As Chief Executive Officer

October 02, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI), a healthcare solutions provider, said on Monday that it has appointed Tom Leonard as chief executive officer to succeed, Tom Boehning, who is no longer with the company.

Leonard has been a member of the Board since April 2015 and had served as CEO of Agiliti from April 2015 to until his retirement in March 2023.

Prior to joining Agiliti, he was President of the Medical Systems business segment at CareFusion, now Becton Dickinson.

