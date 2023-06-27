AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) closed the most recent trading day at $0.74, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AgileThought, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AgileThought, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49 million, up 6.13% from the year-ago period.

AGIL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $201.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -216.67% and +13.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AgileThought, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AgileThought, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

