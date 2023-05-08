AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) closed at $1.38, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 59.4% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

AgileThought, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AgileThought, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 600%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.3 million, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter.

AGIL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $201.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -216.67% and +13.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AgileThought, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AgileThought, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

