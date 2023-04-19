AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) closed at $1.81, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 48.57% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AgileThought, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AgileThought, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 600%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.3 million, down 2.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $201.5 million, which would represent changes of -216.67% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AgileThought, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AgileThought, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.